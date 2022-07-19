Montana's fire season off to slow start, but increased heat and wind has boosted danger

Montana’s cool, wet spring is reflected in the number of fires and acres burned so far this year compared to last year.

Last year’s June – typically the wettest month – was the driest in the state’s record-keeping history. By this time 1,683 fires had burned about 400,000 acres, Matthew Hall, of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation told the Environmental Quality Council at its Tuesday meeting in Helena.

This year there have been 682 fires that have burned about 4,600 acres.

However, persistent heat coupled with strong winds is quickly changing conditions across the state, with 83 fires ignited in the last week, Hall noted. Above average fire danger is anticipated through September as forecasts are predicting hotter temperatures and less precipitation, he added.

July is Montana’s hottest month and August is its driest.

After concerns this spring that the DNRC may not be able to fully staff its firefighting force, Hall was happy to report the agency had been able to find employees, although they are less qualified and will therefore be in training for longer.

Michael Downey, Drought Program coordinator for the DNRC, updated the council on how this spring’s weather helped improve conditions that, in April, were as dire as the state has seen in 22 years of drought monitoring.

“We don’t often get a year like this, but I’ll sure take it,” he said.

April was the third coldest on record and May was cooler than normal, Downey noted, allowing snowpack to continue to build in some mountain ranges. Unfortunately, that also resulted in historic flooding of the upper Yellowstone River, along with the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone, Rock Creek, the Stillwater River and East Rosebud Creek.

The flooding was caused when heavy rains fell on the snow, quickly melting it. More than 100 homes were severely damaged, bridges and roads washed out, campgrounds and trailheads inundated and causing the temporary closure of Yellowstone National Park. Two of Yellowstone’s entrances, at Gardiner and Cooke City/Silver Gate, remain closed to the public as the road between the two is washed out in several places.

Downey showed the council slides documenting the state’s vegetative health this year compared to the same time last year. Last year’s map was heavily red, meaning dry conditions. This year’s map for the same time period shows much of the state in better shape, especially the southeast and east which had been in poor condition, as well as the southwest.

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics, 40% of Montana’s range health is rated good to excellent compared to last year at this time when only 2% was in the same shape.

Council member Bradley Hamlett, who ranches near Cascade, had a personal account of how dry it has been in his region. He said moisture was so poor in the fall that winter wheat didn’t even sprout. Last year he cut about 1,000 acres of dryland hay, whereas this year he will only cut 25 acres.

“Let’s pray for rain,” said Sen. Mike Lang, council chair.