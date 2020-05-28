Montana's first rules limiting radioactive waste from oilfields set to take effect

A rule that would limit the permitted radioactivity of waste dumped in Montana is set to become law after a group of lawmakers withdrew objections Wednesday.
The rule, written by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, will take effect this summer after years of work and input by the department, lawmakers and others. Landowners near Glendive and Sidney have long pushed for greater oversight of the waste, which often originates in North Dakota oilfields.
“Those of us who live and ranch near this radioactive oil waste deserve strong protections,” Laurel Clawson, a Plentywood area rancher, said in a press release from Northern Plains Resource Council. “We are not just dots on a map. This means a great deal to us.”
It will be the first time Montana has enacted a limit on a specific type of radioactive waste called TENORM, or technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive material. Naturally occurring radioactive materials become concentrated in certain oil and gas industry processes and produce TENORM, which can be harmful to human health.
Currently only one Montana landfill, 30 miles northwest of Glendive, accepts TENORM, although five others have been approved by DEQ to do so, including Republic Services landfills in Missoula County and Cascade County, according to Rebecca Harbage, policy director at the department.
For the past seven years the department has had guidance in place regarding waste limits, but without an enforcement mechanism there was no way to ensure a consistent approach statewide, DEQ Director Shaun McGrath said in a phone call Thursday.
The department previously proposed a rule that would have allowed up to 200 picocuries per gram for a single load, so long as a landfill could prove its average annual concentration was 50 picocuries or less. Northern Plains and individual landowners objected, and the department amended the proposed rule to 50 picocuries period, with no exception.
North Dakota’s limit is 50 picocuries.
In April, the Environmental Quality Council, an interim legislative committee, voted 10-6 not to advance the new rule.
At the council’s meeting on Wednesday, the group withdrew its objection, clearing the way for the department to finalize the rule and adopt it. The department had sent a memo answering outstanding questions.
“We were pleased that the committee seemed to get to a place where they understand what we were trying to accomplish with the rule,” McGrath said.
Harbage, the DEQ policy director, said the department expects the rules to be adopted in late June or early July.
Brett French and Juliana Sukut contributed reporting.
