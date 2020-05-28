Montana's first rules limiting radioactive waste from oilfields set to take effect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A rule that would limit the permitted radioactivity of waste dumped in Montana is set to become law after a group of lawmakers withdrew objections Wednesday.

The rule, written by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, will take effect this summer after years of work and input by the department, lawmakers and others. Landowners near Glendive and Sidney have long pushed for greater oversight of the waste, which often originates in North Dakota oilfields.

“Those of us who live and ranch near this radioactive oil waste deserve strong protections,” Laurel Clawson, a Plentywood area rancher, said in a press release from Northern Plains Resource Council. “We are not just dots on a map. This means a great deal to us.”

It will be the first time Montana has enacted a limit on a specific type of radioactive waste called TENORM, or technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive material. Naturally occurring radioactive materials become concentrated in certain oil and gas industry processes and produce TENORM, which can be harmful to human health.