Montana's Fort Peck tribes report 2 COVID-19 cases

GREAT FALLS — Montana's Fort Peck Tribes have reported two cases of COVID-19, believed to be the first among the state's seven Indian reservations.

The confirmation was posted Wednesday on the Fort Peck Assiniboine & Sioux COVID-19 information Facebook page, the Great Falls Tribune reported.

State Medical Officer Dr. Greg Holzman said Tuesday afternoon that "there were no known cases associated directly with the tribal reservations," and that 3.5% of those who had tested positive in Montana were Native American.

The tribes are encouraging their members not to panic, to stay indoors and wear gloves and masks if they need to go outdoors.

The tribes had already suspended tribal government travel, implemented a 14-day quarantine for anyone who came to the reservation from a place with an outbreak and instituted at 10 p.m. curfew.