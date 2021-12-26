Montana's largest wind farm underway near Miles City

ANGELA — On a recent winter afternoon the wind on this Eastern Montana plain was rising slowly like a tide, the cool dense air rolling in to replace what’s been warmed by daylight.
At first, the change is barely noticeable, but then the 210-foot blades of the Clearwater Wind Project start to turn. Though the blades have been feathered to catch none of what this chilly air has to offer, they turn nonetheless.
The setting is perfect for what will be Montana’s largest windfarm, said Jess Melin. A Livingston guy, Melin is executive director of renewable development for NextEra Energy Resources.
The company brands itself as the world's largest generator of renewable energy from wind and solar. This 750-megawatt giant is NextEra’s first Montana project. Milan seems to preface all his observations about Eastern Montana with “I’m a little biased.”
“You got to have a place to put a machine, you have to have willing landowners. Very gracious landowners who have been great to work with in Eastern Montana. I'm a little biased, but I've always thought Eastern Montana has the best people on Earth and we found great landowners,” Milan said. “You need transmission, need a way to get your product to market. We have to build that transmission down to the Colstrip substation because this is where the fuel is. But we're delivering this to Colstrip. One of the gems of Eastern Montana is the Colstrip transmission system.”
There’s money in the quarter-acre wind turbine leases for Montana landowners. In Clearwater’s case, the payouts over the next 30 years are expected to be $226 million. Each turbine, however, takes up about 50 square feet. The land around the turbines is available for grazing and crops.
Property taxes paid to Custer, Garfield and Rosebud counties, where Clearwater is located are $217 million over the same period.
At this site, the net capacity factor is about 40%, meaning that during the year the turbines are at maximum capacity about 40% of the time.
“There’s a definite cycle to it, but at about 40% of the year, they're at max capacity, which means they're going to be turning probably 80% of the year at some rotational experience,” Milan said.
Half of the project is scheduled to come online in late 2022. Colstrip stakeholder Puget Sound Energy has contracted for the first 350 megawatts of Clearwater’s capacity. Puget agreeing to purchase 350 megawatts of Clearwater capacity was crucial for launching the project. It assured that nearly half of the wind farm’s power would have a customer for the next 20 years.
The wind turbines being erected now are for Puget. The remaining 400 megawatts will be built when there’s another customer.
Mild start to December
Favorable weather conditions have allowed the project to build out months ahead of schedule. Construction Manager Damon Steelman said the first phase of construction could finish in the spring, though conditions would have to remain favorable. With the hardest months of the Montana winter still ahead, an early finish isn’t guaranteed.
The initial flourish of 350 workers on site, pouring concrete, burying power lines, building 134 miles of new access roads and upgrading another 94 miles, has subsided. There are now 200 workers at Clearwater. There’s no man camp. Everybody drives in from the outlying area.
Clearwater’s list of potential customers is only four utilities long. Collectively representing 70% of the ownership in the nearby coal-burning Colstrip Power Plant, each owner faces a state deadline to phase out coal from its portfolio, with the first requirement coming at the end of 2025 in Washington, which is by far the largest consumer of Colstrip power.
But it’s a less often discussed detail of Washington’s climate law that benefits Clearwater, or any Montana renewable project trying to sell into the Pacific Northwest. The provision concerns the Colstrip transmission line.
When Washington legislators passed the Clean Energy Transformation Act in 2019, they didn’t just put an expiration date on coal power. Lawmakers also required that the transmission lines connected to retiring coal power plants start moving energy from another source or be removed from customer bills as early as January 2026. The requirement is based on the concept that utility customers can’t be asked to pay for assets that aren’t used and useful for service.
“The adjusted depreciation schedule must require such a qualified transmission line to be fully depreciated on or before Dec. 31, 2025,” reads the law which instructs Washington utility regulators to make the determination.
NextEra’s agreement with Puget Sound Energy requires the power to be delivered to Puget at the Colstrip substation. The freight from there is the utility’s responsibility. That arrangement, being able to deliver the power after a relatively short distance, works in favor of the project.
From the wind farm, there’s a path of steel transmission towers laid in a line that points directly to Colstrip and disappears in the rolling hills. The line will service Clearwater, located roughly 33 miles northwest of Miles City and nothing else.
Asked about the 750-megawatt scale of the wind farm, Melin said that’s the size necessary to justify the expense of the 83-mile transmission line from Clearwater to Colstrip. A smaller facility wouldn’t pencil out. The scale also matches what was available for transmission capacity at Colstrip.
Clearwater also takes up the Colstrip line transmission capacity that came available when Colstrip Units 1 and 2 retired in January 2020, after 45 years of operation. These generators were the oldest of the power plant’s 4 units, but were no longer profitable, according to Talen Energy and Puget, which split ownership in the two 307-megawatt units equally.
In June, Puget’s Andrew Padula told Lee Montana Newspapers that Clearwater’s electricity output was expected to peak at times of the year when wind farms in the Pacific Northwest were less active.
“Montana wind provides a geographical diversity relative to PSE’s wind resources in Washington, along with a winter generation profile that fits well with PSE’s peak load need,” Padula said.
Montana renewables
The other Colstrip owners facing Washington’s coal phase out, have also identified Montana wind power as a cost-effective renewable source. The projects they develop or contract with will keep Montana in the energy export business. As 364 megawatts of coal-fired generation retired in Montana over the past two years, development of wind energy for export grew by 990 megawatts, specifically because Colstrip Power Plant owners Puget Sound Energy and PacifiCorp invested in Montana renewables.
PacifiCorp became the first Colstrip owner to build a Montana wind farm in 2020 when it constructed the 240-megawatt Pryor Mountain Wind Farm near Bridger. Energy from Pryor Mountain’s 114 turbines doesn’t move on the Colstrip line. Rather, the power moves south into Wyoming on the Yellowtail Dam intertie line owned by PacifiCorp.
At the time of construction, PacifiCorp put the cost of Pryor Mountain Wind at $406 million. The wind farm was an early step in PacifiCorp’s plan to build 7,000 megawatts of renewable generation in the next decade. Pryor Mountain is expected to produce about 841,000 megawatt hours a year, enough power for 76,000 homes on an annual basis.
The wind farm pays about $330,000 year in taxes.
In an April report, Colstrip owner Avista concluded that “200 megawatts of Montana wind are the most economic new resource to meet CETA requirements beginning in 2024.” The Spokane-based utility presented a scenario in which it brought Montana wind online in three, 100-megawatt increments, the first two coming in 2023 and 2024, with another 100 megawatts of capacity in 2028. The utility didn’t indicate a particular source for Montana wind.
Colstrip owner Portland General Electric has also strategized for Montana renewables in its future portfolio, though it doesn’t have a specific project.