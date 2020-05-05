Montana's missing people skew young, and accurate missing person reports on the rise, report shows

During the three years, the deaths of 19 of the 42 missing people autopsied were deemed accidental. Seven were deemed homicides. And, most of the people found dead were adult men: 68%, according to autopsy data from the state crime lab.

The vast majority of people reported missing are younger than 18, the study found. Of those reports, many of the missing people had also been entered into Child and Family Services Division records, which means there was at one point an investigation into possible child abuse or neglect.

Even though more young people go missing in counties with a younger population like Missoula or Gallatin, those same counties had much lower rates per capita of missing people compared to counties with older populations, the data showed.

Per capita, Big Horn and Rosebud counties had the two highest numbers of missing people. Big Horn County's rate was more than double that of Yellowstone County's.

Overall, the data found there was no significant difference between the number of men and women who go missing, Bennion said.

Among all missing people in the state, women and girls are slightly more likely to go missing most years. That was true when also looking exclusively at data from missing Indigenous people.