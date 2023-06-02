Just weeks old, new Montana laws intended to clear legal challenges to coal mining have landed in court.

At issue are two laws passed by the Montana Legislature this spring, one that allows violations of water quality standards, a second that allows mining companies to collect legal fees from people challenging state permits. The Department of Environmental Quality, Director Christopher Dorrington and Mine Bureau Chief Dan Walsh are named as defendants.

The lawsuit is just the latest of a half-dozen legal challenges to laws passed recently by the Montana Legislature, as lawmakers adopted a “let the courts figure it out” approach to law making and Gov Greg Gianforte requested $2.6 million to pay for defending lawmakers' work.

Conservation groups challenging the mining laws have asked a U.S. District Court justice in Great Falls to prevent the Montana Department of Environmental Quality from using its new powers until the laws are reviewed by federal agencies and the public. The plaintiffs are Citizens for Clean Energy, Montana Environmental Information Center, Sierra Club and Wildearth Guardians.

The federal government gets a say in state mining laws, which cannot conflict with the U.S. Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act. State laws can be stronger than federal laws, but they cannot be weaker. The plaintiffs argue that Montana’s new mine water contamination law is weaker than federal law.

The Legislature disregarded the federal review requirement and made its new laws effective immediately in the case of Senate Bill 392, which allows mining companies to collect fees for public challenges to permitting that fail. In Legislative hearings, opponents to the law argued that it would violate the public right to redress grievances against government decisions, which is a First Amendment right.

In the case of allowing mines to violate water quality standards, the Legislature made the law retroactive when it passed House Bill 576.

Rhonda Knudsen, Culbertson Republican, carried HB 576. Republican Steve Fitzpatrick, of Great Falls, carried Senate Bill 392. Both bills were approved mostly on party lines.

In their lawsuit, plaintiffs describe the new laws as prescribed by coal mining lobbyists already on the losing end of litigation over clean water violations. State regulation of two mines has attracted lawsuits, the Signal Peak mine near Roundup and the Rosebud mine near Colstrip.