Montana's Northwestern Energy customers get day in court

Customers of NorthWestern Energy, alleging they’ve for years been overbilled for power plants due to a state law written especially for the utility, got their day in court Wednesday in Missoula County District Court.

Eric and Abby Huseth, Jerome Walker and the group 350 Montana, are challenging the constitutionality of Montana’s pre-approval law, which allows customers to be committed in advance to paying for power plants before financial risks are fully realized. Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that customers have been overbilled millions of dollars since the law was created in 2007.

350 Montana is a climate advocacy group pursuing an urgent pivot away from fossil fuels because of unprecedented levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide contributing to a warming climate. When the lawsuit was filed, NorthWestern Energy was seeking pre-approval of a 175-megawatt gas-fired power plant it intends to build near Laurel, which 350 contends would prove more expensive than other options over time, both in electricity costs and climate damage.

NorthWestern and the State of Montana argue that the pre-approval law, created in 2007 by state lawmakers unwinding an attempt at utility deregulation, was necessary. Committing customers to a long-term debt schedule for power plants ahead of time lowers the utility’s risk. NorthWestern was emerging from bankruptcy in the years before the law as created. Preapproval gave assurance the projects would be paid for by customers before NorthWestern made the investment. Lawmakers wanted NorthWestern to own the power plants serving its customers.

But pre-approval has also resulted in customers paying for costs that never came to be. In 2014, for example, an additional $247 million was added to customer debt related to the price of 11 hydroelectric dams NorthWestern purchased from Pennsylvania Power and Light. The money was supposed to account for hydro’s value in a future world where the “cost of carbon emissions” were punitive. The total price was about $900 million.

Those carbon costs never materialized. The price for the dams hasn’t changed. At the time Montana’s Public Service Commission granted pre-approval for the dams, the state consumer advocate had argued the cost to consumers shouldn’t be added unless the carbon regulation costs occurred.

The question before Judge Jason Marks was whether pre-approval violated the Montana Constitution. NorthWestern is the only utility in that state that gets to apply for pre-approval from the Public Service Commission. The law doesn’t identify NorthWestern by name, but clearly states that the law applies only to a utility that previously sold its generating assets under the state’s 1997 deregulation law. The utility that sold its assets was Montana Power Company, to whom NorthWestern was the successor as the state’s largest utility.

After the hearing, Monica Tranel, attorney for the plaintiffs, said there was no dispute about whether the law only applied to NorthWestern.

"There’s no disputing the facts. Sec 421 (of the state’s reregulation law) only applies to a utility who removed its assets before 2007. Everyone agrees that’s NorthWestern," Tranel said. "And, it's a special privilege."

It's that last part about special privilege that attorneys for NorthWestern argue against. There's only one utility the law applies to, they argue, but NorthWestern is also the only utility adding generating assets that only serve Montana customers.

Marks took the case under advisement following the hearing.

