Montana's positive COVID-19 test rate more than doubles from July, report shows

Later in the report the age range for deaths in the state is put at between 24 and 97 years of age, indicating the person in their 20s who died was 24.

The COVID-19 mortality rate goes up significantly with age in Montana. About 24% of people age 90 or older in the state known to have contracted the virus have died. For people in their 80s that number is at 12% and at about 6.4% for people in their 70s, 2.5% for people in their 60s and .7% for people in their 50s, according to numbers included in the report.

For people who have died in the state whose race is known, 63% identified as white and 36% as Native American, according to the report.

There were some slight changes in common routes of transmission, for which 5,302 cases were analyzed. For another 9,035 cases or, 63% of cases at the time of the analysis, data was unavailable and under investigation, per the report.

Cluster transmission, in which a case comes from a known cluster of cases, remains the leading known cause of transmission in the state, accounting for 30% of cases, which is down slightly from 31% in the last report which was based on data through Sept. 18.

Household contact was the route of transmission for 22% of cases reviewed, compared to 20% in the previous report.