Montana's post-pandemic economy is robust, says UM economist

As companies returned to normal operations earlier this year, Zoot saw a rapid increase in the demand for its services. Follett said they began to see a trend.

"Post-COVID, companies are looking to innovate," he said.

Much of that innovation is tied to finding and retaining staff. Zoot works closely with Montana's higher education institutions to make sure students are aware of the career opportunities available in Montana and that colleges are teaching the skills Zoot will need.

Zoot Enterprises is now working with high school and middle schools in an attempt to reach students sooner and get them thinking about tech careers and showing them they can do it and stay in Montana.

"We need more talent," Follett said.

Wes Tuscano of Tuscano Machine, which is based in Big Timber, echoed Follett's comments and talked about his company's efforts to set up apprenticeships and work specifically with high schoolers to introduce them to the machining industry.

Tuscano, who was a self-described underground miner, launched his company after an injury sidelined him from the mine. He set up in his garage, machining the "little parts that make the big parts work."