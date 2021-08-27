Montana's rural Census surges are more about math than human multiplication

There hadn’t been an economic boom to speak of. The Bakken oil shale boom that shocked economies to attention 100 miles to the north did nothing for Carter County.

“I don’t know if I can find 250 people for you,” Castleberry said. She regards the southeast Montana community as “the best kept secret in Montana. Ever.”

This is dinosaur country. One of the few complete skeletons of the duck-billed dinosaur known as a Anatotitan copei is in the Carter County Museum in Ekalaka. There’s a complete triceratops skull and a replica skeleton of a juvenile T. rex, along with other finds from dinosaur digs that are still producing bones up to 80 million years old. A half hour from town is the Capitol Rock Natural Landmark, a white limestone monolith resembling the U.S. Capitol building. Medicine Rocks State Park is right up the road on Highway 7.

There is a likely reason for the Census numbers not matching up with reality in Carter County. As Mary Craigle of the Montana Census and Economic Information Center explained, the 2020 Census used differential privacy protections to keep respondents from being identified. To protect respondents’ identities, the U.S. Census inserted small, intentional errors, known as “noise” in the count. In large, sparsely populated Carter County, that noise is being noticed.