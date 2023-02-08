About 900 years ago the Sinagua Indians began building adobe, log and rock homes into the recessed face of a 150-foot high cliff in the Verde Valley, along Beaver Creek.

An Ancestral Puebloan culture, the Indians hunted and farmed in the region about 100 miles north of downtown Phoenix. Steadily, they increased the apartments built in the limestone cliff, adding 20 rooms on five levels. For about 300 years, an estimated 50 natives lived in the dwellings until they were abandoned.

It is theorized drought played a role in the Sinagua’s departure, forcing them to seek out resources in another area. Another theory is that they outgrew the dwelling or that the creek’s arsenic-tainted waters led to their departure.

In 1854, famed New Mexican mountain man and scout Joaquin Antoine Leroux — a contemporary of Jim Bridger — is credited with rediscovering the site, bringing attention to the abandoned structure. In 1897 the Arizona Antiquarian Association attempted to repair the damaged pueblo. Then in 1906 President Theodore Roosevelt signed the Antiquities Act, preserving Montezuma's Castle as one of the first national monuments.

Early white settlers named the cliff dwelling after Montezuma, the Aztec emperor of Mexico who battled Spanish conquistadors, yet it is unlikely he ever visited the region. Montezuma died in 1520.

Rooms in the cliff dwelling are 6 feet high. The walls are 2 feet thick at the bottom, narrowing to a foot thick at the top.

To help preserve it, tourists are no longer allowed inside the structure. A small diorama at the base gives visitors an idea of what the rooms look like and the incredible building abilities of the natives who scaled the cliffs to build homes in the desert foothills.

The site, which includes a visitor center, is easily accessible about 6 miles east off Interstate 17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff.