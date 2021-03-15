'Monumental day': Indian Country reacts to Deb Haaland vote

Said Kirksey: "So things are going to start rocking and rolling, and there's just going to be no stopping my sister. There's just not."

Haaland, of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, will resign as a U.S. representative to take the post.

Here are other reactions from Indian Country:

Jason Holuby, owner of Oklahoma City-based New Fire Native Design Group, 45. Muscogee (Creek) Nation of Oklahoma.

"It's a huge opportunity for Indian Country to have someone that's clearly going to be supportive of those things that can improve the lives of Native people."

Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians and the Quinault Indian Nation of Washington.

"The nation needs her leadership and vision to help lead our response to climate change, to steward our lands and cultural resources and to ensure that across the federal government, the United States lives up to its trust and treaty obligations to tribal nations and our citizens."

Marlene Helgemo, pastor of All Nations Indian Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 74. Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin.