More details of NorthWestern Energy's Colstrip proposal to be released

Organizations concerned about NorthWestern Energy’s plans for Colstrip Power Plant were granted some details recently, but were turned back on others by Montana’s Public Service Commission.
The decision came as state lawmakers concerned about customer risk implored the PSC to greenlight the release of as much information as possible concerning NorthWestern’s plans to buy an additional 12.5% of Colstrip Unit 4. The utility already owns a 30% share in the coal-burning unit.
“I am getting tons of comments from constituents who are very concerned that the economic fundamentals of this proposed act aren’t being fully publicized,” said State Rep. Chris Pope, D-Bozeman.
The proposed purchase comes as challenges mount at the southeast Montana power plant, which has multiple owners. In January, the two oldest of Colstrip’s four units were shut down permanently after being declared uneconomical by owners Talen Energy and Puget Sound Energy.
Four of the power plant’s six owners doing business in the Pacific Northwest are preparing for coal-power bans in Washington and Oregon, the first beginning in mid-2025.
Additionally, Units 3 and 4 had to be taken offline for more than two months in 2018 over air emissions problems. The utilities have attempted to pass unexpected replacement power purchases onto customers, for which NorthWestern has a hearing later this month.
In the shakeup at Colstrip, opportunity has emerged, according to NorthWestern. Puget Sound Energy is selling its 25% share of CU4 for an aggregate price of one dollar, with NorthWestern and Talen Energy splitting the Puget share. NorthWestern already has a 30% share of the unit.
The Montana Consumer Counsel, the state’s constitutionally created consumer advocate, and other groups aren’t sure NorthWestern’s purchase plans are good for the utility’s 379,000 Montana customers. Those groups want more information before the PSC preapproves the utility’s purchase.
There were several requests for information that groups expect may indicate whether NorthWestern Energy is interested in more than just Puget’s share of CU4.
NorthWestern, for its part, told commissioners it isn’t in discussion with other owners, while also arguing that communications with other owners had no bearing on the purchase of Puget’s CU4 share. In one response, the utility accused renewable energy advocate NW Energy Coalition of conducting a “fishing expedition.”
The requested information ranged from conversations with other Colstrip owners about CU4 shares, to whether other owners were refusing to pay for CU4 repairs.
“They seek a broad number of documents and correspondence to see if they might stumble across a nugget of information” to use to attack the credibility of one of NorthWestern’s witnesses, the utility argued. NorthWestern said in some cases gathering the information would prevent the utility from responding to requests it considered relevant.
PSC Commissioner Tony O’Donnell said he shared NorthWestern’s concerns.
“I don’t know if I like somebody breaking into my house to see of they’re going to find something that’s incriminating," he said. "First of all, they wouldn’t do that, nothing incriminating there. But I’m just concerned about fishing expeditions, hunting type of things to say, ‘We’re just going to go out there. We don’t have a tag for any particular animal, we’re just going to go out there and shoot something and see if we like it afterward.’”
O’Donnell was the only commissioner to request votes on further limiting the amount of information NorthWestern would have to provide during discovery. The Billings Republican called for a vote to deny the release of information about the tons of coal combustion residuals, or coal ash, produced by CU4.
The coal information had been requested by groups attempting to determine how much money would be needed to pay for future environmental cleanup costs. NorthWestern said Puget would continue to pay for its cleanup costs related to its share post-sale, which made the coal ash information irrelevant.
The commission backed O’Donnell’s proposal to deny the coal ash information on a 4-1 vote, with Bozeman Republican Roger Koopman voting no.
O’Donnell also called for a vote to withhold information about whether NorthWestern supported post-coal era transition funding for the community of Colstrip. To date, NorthWestern has declined requests that the put money toward helping the greater Colstrip region transition to a time when the power plant no longer exists. Other owners have put up money. Puget committed $10 million to the Colstrip community in 2017. Avista Corp., committed $3 million last November.
NorthWestern stated that whether it supports transition funding had no relevance on its purchase of Puget’s CU4 share. Because it hadn’t included those costs in its application to purchase Puget’s share, the utility said the commission couldn’t force it to respond.
The commission voted to 4-1 to deny the transition funding information, with Koopman dissenting. Koopman had earlier said any transition funding from NorthWestern should be a chartable contribution that customers weren’t expected to pay.
O'Donnell had also proposed denying information about historic coal costs. Groups had indicated the coal information would indicate whether fuel prices were driving up the costs of Colstrip power. No one on the commission agreed with O'Donnell and the coal information will be provided.
What information groups were able to get from NorthWestern through discovery became an issue after the PSC briefly said NorthWestern’s application lacked information necessary to determine exactly how much the extra 12.5% of Colstrip would cost the utility’s 379,000 Montana customers. The commission said it “conservatively” estimated the Puget share would eventually cost Montanans as much as $100 million.
A few weeks after that $100 million estimate, the PSC reversed itself. Lawmakers accused the PSC of illegally communicating with parties in the NorthWestern case before the flip-flop.
Commissioners insisted that although they were no longer asking for the details in NorthWestern’s application for preapproval to buy the Puget share, the details could still be had through discovery.
