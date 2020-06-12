More details of NorthWestern Energy's Colstrip proposal to be released

PSC Commissioner Tony O’Donnell said he shared NorthWestern’s concerns.

“I don’t know if I like somebody breaking into my house to see of they’re going to find something that’s incriminating," he said. "First of all, they wouldn’t do that, nothing incriminating there. But I’m just concerned about fishing expeditions, hunting type of things to say, ‘We’re just going to go out there. We don’t have a tag for any particular animal, we’re just going to go out there and shoot something and see if we like it afterward.’”

O’Donnell was the only commissioner to request votes on further limiting the amount of information NorthWestern would have to provide during discovery. The Billings Republican called for a vote to deny the release of information about the tons of coal combustion residuals, or coal ash, produced by CU4.

The coal information had been requested by groups attempting to determine how much money would be needed to pay for future environmental cleanup costs. NorthWestern said Puget would continue to pay for its cleanup costs related to its share post-sale, which made the coal ash information irrelevant.

The commission backed O’Donnell’s proposal to deny the coal ash information on a 4-1 vote, with Bozeman Republican Roger Koopman voting no.