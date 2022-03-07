More Montana counties can go maskless as hospitalizations decrease

Montana is the only state in the U.S. to see an increase in COVID cases over the last two weeks, following only Idaho for highest daily cases.

In the last seven days, 4,612 new cases were added to the state dashboard. On average, there are about 740 daily COVID cases in Montana with the active case count coming to 1,061 on Monday.

Yellowstone, Missoula and Gallatin counties have the highest active COVID case counts in the state with 250, 162 and 108 respectively.

Though cases are still high, hospitalizations are the lowest since July 2021. On Monday, there were 87 people hospitalized for COVID in the state.

In total, 11,700 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

There are now 36 counties that are free to go without masks indoors, compared to 16 last week.

The number of counties with masking recommendations still in place decreased from 44 counties last week to 20 this week.

Yellowstone, Flathead, Glacier, Cascade, Valley and Custer are among the counties where masking recommendations are still in place.

Three more Yellowstone County residents died of illness related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 541 deaths in the county, according to a RiverStone Health press release.

All three people had underlying conditions that put them at higher risk for severe illness. Two were unvaccinated and one was fully vaccinated and had received a booster.

In the last seven days, 21 more Montanans died from COVID-related illness, bringing the total to 3,208 deaths.

On Feb. 28, 15 deaths were reported, the highest since early December 2021. Over the last seven days, Montana averaged 4.6 COVID related deaths per day.

The week ending Feb. 25, 2022, deaths increased 21% from the previous week.

Of the states 221 ICU-level beds, 113 are filled by non-COVID patients and 22 are filled by COVID patients.

Last week, Billings hospitals had an average of 21 COVID inpatients daily with an average of 16 unvaccinated inpatients per day, four fully vaccinated and one fully vaccinated patient with a booster.

Hospitalization data from Riverstone Health will now be shared once weekly due to the dramatic decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to a press release.

Since April 2021, 80% of Montanans who were hospitalized and 77% of those who died were unvaccinated at the time of infection, according to the most recent state data.

From Jan. 1, 2022 to Feb. 25, 66% of COVID-related hospitalizations and 71% of deaths occurred in unvaccinated people.

Last week brought the first statewide increase in vaccination since January. Of the eligible population, 55% of Montanans are fully vaccinated. Over the last seven days, 3,703 doses were administered.

