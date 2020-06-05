More rain, less hail in weekend forecast

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Weather systems that were expected over the weekend to produce thunderstorms, wind, hail and even the possibility of a tornado may not be as severe, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.

Scattered and severe thunderstorms were expected Friday afternoon in Eastern Montana towns like Ekalaka and Broadus, but by Friday night, not very many storms had developed, said meteorologist Dan Borsum.

By about 8 p.m. Friday, the storms that did form in the region weren't severe, and hazardous weather isn't expected for the rest of the night in southeastern and south-central Montana, Borsum said.

Storms producing up to dime-sized hail were seen in areas around Great Falls and Helena Friday evening, Borsum said.

"Expect a set up where we will see active weather the next few days, but how strong the storms will be is not certain," Borsum said.

NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for Eastern Montana earlier Friday that warned of severe storm possibilities. Storms were expected to produce golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts from 60 to 80 mph on Friday, while Saturday was predicted to see baseball-sized hail and wind gusts from 60 to 80 mph.