More test results show 239 inmates at Crossroads prison positive for COVID-19

Results from the most recent round of COVID-19 testing at Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby show 239 inmates tested positive.

That's up from the previously posted numbers of 201 state inmates. The new number includes both state and federal inmates.

CoreCivic, which owns the private prison, released the updated numbers on Monday, and the United States Marshals Service confirmed the status of its federal inmates Tuesday.

The information shows that 35% of the facility's inmates are currently positive.

For testing conducted Oct. 8 and 9, 225 state inmates returned positive results out of 522 state inmates tested, although the Department of Corrections records show 582 state inmates in total are being held at the prison.

Among the 91 federal inmates held at the facility, 27 have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. Currently 14 of those individuals are not yet recovered, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals Service.