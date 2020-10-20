More test results show 239 inmates at Crossroads prison positive for COVID-19

Results from the most recent round of COVID-19 testing at Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby show 239 inmates tested positive.
That's up from the previously posted numbers of 201 state inmates. The new number includes both state and federal inmates.
CoreCivic, which owns the private prison, released the updated numbers on Monday, and the United States Marshals Service confirmed the status of its federal inmates Tuesday.
The information shows that 35% of the facility's inmates are currently positive.
For testing conducted Oct. 8 and 9, 225 state inmates returned positive results out of 522 state inmates tested, although the Department of Corrections records show 582 state inmates in total are being held at the prison.
Among the 91 federal inmates held at the facility, 27 have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. Currently 14 of those individuals are not yet recovered, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals Service.
None of the inmates or staff who were tested exhibited symptoms at the time of testing, according to CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist.
Gilchrist said 31 staff members were still recovering at home. The facility conducted contact tracing for all staff and inmates, Gilchrist said.
"The health and safety of the individuals entrusted to our care and our staff is the top priority for CoreCivic," said Keith Ivens, CoreCivic's chief medical officer in a written statement.
The company worked with the state and county health departments in their response to the outbreak.
A request for comment to the Toole County Health Department was not immediately returned on Tuesday afternoon.
Of the six prisons and eight community corrections programs in Montana, just one facility has managed to avoid any confirmed cases among both staff and residents or inmates. Riverside Special Needs Unit holds up to 25 male inmates with serious, long-term medical conditions.
