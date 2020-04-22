More tests planned after North Dakota wind turbine plant virus outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BISMARCK, N.D. — Health officials and National Guard members plan a second round of large-scale testing in Grand Forks as a result of an earlier coronavirus outbreak associated with a wind turbine blade factory in the city, the state's National Guard commander said Wednesday.

State officials have said 128 people associated with the LM Wind Power facility - including employees, close contacts and family members - have tested positive. Officials tested 424 people last week during drive-thru screenings outside the plant.

Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrman said 700 to 800 tests are planned Thursday, "focusing on close contacts from testing last week." He declined to give specifics.

The announcement came during Gov. Doug Burgum's daily briefing and after health officials reported an additional 35 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in North Dakota to 679.

Health officials also reported the state's 14th death related to the virus that causes COVID-19. They identified the victim as a Cass County man in his 40s who had underlying health conditions. Health officials did not say how he contracted the coronavirus.