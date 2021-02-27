More than 5,000 Montana vets vaccinated as February comes to a close

Week by week and town by town, more than 5,000 veterans in Montana are now halfway toward being inoculated against COVID-19.
The Montana VA Health Care System, a part of the larger Veterans Health Administration network, has prioritized vaccinating its oldest and most vulnerable patients until weekly allotments increase. The task of planning and scheduling those shots falls on VA staff.
“If you have not received a phone call, rest assured they we will be reaching out,” said MTVAHCS Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman during a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday.
At the start of February, the Department of Veterans Affairs outpaced most states in vaccine distribution. As the month comes to a close, more than one in six vets enrolled in the VA health care system have received their first dose of the vaccine, according to data from VA.
Nationwide, the the Centers for Disease Control and Protection reports that about 92 million doses of vaccines have been distributed as of Friday. About 20 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated, having received the two shots required by both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
The Veterans Health Administration, a part of the VA, has a distribution program independent of the federal allotment going toward states. Since the agency began delivering doses through local clinics in December 2020, more than 1.1 million people within the VHA have received their first COVID-19 vaccination dose. That includes both the veterans enrolled in the department’s Veterans Health Administration and its employees. The roughly 6 million vets who utilize the VHA make it the largest integrated health care system in the United States.
The VA has its own rollout plan, with its website listing the current requirements for vaccination being a veteran at least age 75 who is enrolled in the VA’s health care system. VA administrators within each state have managed to expand on access, depending on vaccine availability and the ability of local VA clinicians to physically reach patients.
Testifying before the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs on Wednesday, Acting Under Secretary for Health for the VHA Dr. Richard Stone said the department has the capacity to deliver between 300,000 and 600,000 doses on a weekly basis. Although the VA has distributed on average 125,000 doses a week since the rollout began, Stone said it will be distributing nearly its maximum amount next week. The process of selecting veterans each week to receive a vaccine also includes an algorithm that sorts through its database, finding those who meet the current criteria.
“Right now, with the austere supply we have, we are targeting the six million active users of the system. It’s absolute that we must take care of those 6 million first before we look at any expanded population … It remains to be seen whether we will have a sustained supply,” he said.
Ralph Gigliotti, who heads the VHA branch that includes most of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah, said during the hearing that current vaccine allotments allow the department to schedule vaccine distributions two to four weeks ahead of time. To ensure that no dose goes to waste, he said local administrators rely on being able to contact veterans by phone. Some may only receive a day or two’s notice prior to a vaccine clinic.
“We still need about 17 million more doses to get veterans and staff fully vaccinated,” said Sen. Jon Tester, the chair of the Chair of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, referring to all of the veterans in the United States.
In Montana, home to more than 90,000 veterans, the state’s branch of the VA has hosted 30 vaccine clinics in 11 cities, according to the latest update to the agency’s website. Weekly allotments have peaked at about 800 doses, and the first COVID-19 vaccination shots have reached nearly 5,500 of the 47,000 veterans enrolled in the Montana VA Health Care System.
During Thursday’s town hall meeting, Judy Hayman said Montana will receive an additional 100 first doses for the vaccination clinic in Kalispell next week because of the increase in the VHA’s allotment to nearly 600,000. Every vaccine given through the MTVAHCS is by appointment, Hayman said.
To vaccinate vets in a state with some of the country’s most rural populations, the VA has relied almost exclusively on the Moderna vaccine. Compared to its Pfizer counterpart, the Moderna vaccine can be stored at relatively warmer temperature of between -13 and 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Hayman said Montana has also been selected to pilot a VHA vaccination program that brings in doses to some of the state’s least populated areas via plane. The program has put shots in the arms of veterans living in and around Havre and Kalispell.
“It is totally reliant on the allocation that we receive,” Hayman said.
VA Public Affairs Officer Katie Beall said the doses arrive each week at one of three sites with the facilities to store the vaccine: Ft. Harrison, Billings and Miles City. In anticipation of their arrival, administrators select an area of focus and set to work contacting eligible veterans. Prior to a clinic held in Kalispell during the first week of February, staff made more than 1,700 calls to schedule appointments for all 400 doses.
In the case of vets who are homebound and unable to make the trip to vaccine sites, Hayman said the VHA can coordinate trips with county health officials to the veteran’s home to deliver the shot. Although the VHA can vaccinate those who are enrolled in the administration’s caregiver support program, all others who live with veterans will have to rely on vaccines distributed weekly to counties.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a final decision Friday on recommending another vaccine for nationwide use. Produced by Johnson and Johnson, the vaccine would provide a single-dose option.
Lori FitzGerald, the chief of pharmacy for the MTVAHCS, said a third vaccine could bolster the health care system’s campaign as it works its way through the state’s most vulnerable veterans.
Since the start of the pandemic, the virus has killed at least 10,367 men and women who served in the military. The VHA has a sign-up sheet online for those enrolled to log into in order to receive updates on when they can be vaccinated at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.