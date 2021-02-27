More than 5,000 Montana vets vaccinated as February comes to a close

“Right now, with the austere supply we have, we are targeting the six million active users of the system. It’s absolute that we must take care of those 6 million first before we look at any expanded population … It remains to be seen whether we will have a sustained supply,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ralph Gigliotti, who heads the VHA branch that includes most of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah, said during the hearing that current vaccine allotments allow the department to schedule vaccine distributions two to four weeks ahead of time. To ensure that no dose goes to waste, he said local administrators rely on being able to contact veterans by phone. Some may only receive a day or two’s notice prior to a vaccine clinic.

“We still need about 17 million more doses to get veterans and staff fully vaccinated,” said Sen. Jon Tester, the chair of the Chair of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, referring to all of the veterans in the United States.

In Montana, home to more than 90,000 veterans, the state’s branch of the VA has hosted 30 vaccine clinics in 11 cities, according to the latest update to the agency’s website. Weekly allotments have peaked at about 800 doses, and the first COVID-19 vaccination shots have reached nearly 5,500 of the 47,000 veterans enrolled in the Montana VA Health Care System.