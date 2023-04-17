More rain and snow is forecast along the Hi-Line beginning Monday night as flooding along the Milk River west of Glasgow neared historic highs set in 2011.

The Milk River climbed to 27.94 feet on Monday at Tampico, just shy of the record of 28 feet set in 2011. However, the National Weather Service noted the gauge reading may be affected by ice. Flood stage is 23 feet.

Flood warnings and advisories are active across Phillips and Valley counties until at least noon on Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting flooding will continue throughout the week.

With snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin over 117% of average for this date, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has increased the forecast for water flowing to its dams from Fort Peck downstream.

“Spring precipitation, including increased mountain snowpack and late season plains snow, has provided improved runoff conditions in the upper basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’, Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, in a press release. “We prefer to see a slower plains snowmelt to improve soil conditions. The longer the snow persists, the greater risk of flooding caused by rapid snowmelt from a spring rain event.”

The 2023 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 26.4 million acre-feet, 103% of average. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks. March runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 1.7 MAF, 57% of average.

System storage is currently 46.8 MAF, 9.3 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone.

“Despite these improvements, the system is still recovering from drought, and it will take time to return system storage to the top of the carryover multiple use zone while continuing to serve all Congressionally authorized purposes during 2023,” Remus said.

Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin improved during March. The April 1 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 117% of average, and the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 108% of average — both of which are higher than the 1991 to 2020 average. By April 1, about 95% of the total mountain snowfall has accumulated. Mountain snow normally peaks near April 17.

The plains snowpack, which typically melts from mid-February into April, is hanging on longer in 2023 and the plains snow on April 1 showed widespread areas of 4-8 inches of snow water equivalent across North Dakota and eastern South Dakota following a blizzard that occurred in late March. The blizzard that occurred April 4-5 in the upper plains was not included in this forecast.

Despite all of the moisture, much of the northern and western regions of Montana are still listed as suffering from moderate drought, with the area along the Milk River listed as suffering from severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. In between the north and west are wide swaths of the state still considered abnormally dry.

Runoff into Fort Peck Reservoir from the Missouri River is higher than normal for this time of the year, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s gauges. The Missouri River at Landusky was flowing at 10,500 cfs, about 2,000 cfs higher than normal.

The Musselshell River — another contributor to Fort Peck Reservoir — was running at 278 cfs, compared to an average flow of 78 cfs. Fort Peck is expected to climb to an elevation of 2,220.8 feet by the end of April, which is the bottom elevation of the Fort Peck Marina’s boat ramp.

The Yellowstone River is seeing a boost from higher than usual flows on the Bighorn, Tongue and Powder rivers. The Yellowstone River at Glendive was reporting 16,200 cfs compared to an average of 7,390 cfs.

Upstream in Wyoming, the Bureau of Reclamation is predicting Bighorn Reservoir’s runoff at 103% of average. As of April 1, the lake was already 78% full. Other reservoirs in the system, including Buffalo Bill, Boysen and Bull Lake, are all predicted to see runoff of 100% or more.

The Army Corps will hold a virtual meeting concerning its Missouri River Water Management at noon on April 20. Details on how to join can be found online at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/442606/missouri-river-spring-virtual-public-meeting-make-up-april-20. The originally scheduled meeting for April 4 was cancelled due to a blizzard.