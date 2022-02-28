Most of Montana should keep masking per CDC guidance

Those living in counties with low to medium levels of severe COVID have been given the go-ahead to ditch the masks at the door. But for Montana, most counties are operating at high risk, meaning indoor masking is still recommended.

Of Montana’s 56 counties, only nine are considered medium risk and three are considered low risk.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defined medium risk as having some severe COVID cases that are impacting health systems and recommends that people who are at risk of severe illness should take precautionary measures. But at medium risk, wide spread masking isn’t necessary, according to the CDC.

Medium-risk counties include Sanders, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, Jefferson, Madison, Meagher, Park, Hill, Phillips, Petroleum, Blaine and Sheridan.

Low-risk counties include Daniels, Wheatland and Sweet Grass counties where there is limited impact to health systems due to COVID-19. Residents in these counties are free to go mask-less.

The rest of Montana falls under high risk where counties with 200 or fewer new COVID cases a week are seeing a seven-day average in hospitalizations that exceed 20 per 100,000 and the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients is 15% or higher.

Counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 people per week are considered high risk when there are 10 hospitalizations per 100,000 in a week and when the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients is 10% or higher.

In Yellowstone County, 23% of ICU-level beds are filled by COVID patients. There are 35 beds filled by non-COVID patients. Ninety-one percent of ICU beds are occupied, meaning hospitals could not absorb a surge in COVID cases.

Cascade County’s ICU is about 90% occupied with COVID and non-COVID patients and is averaging about 98 new COVID cases a day. The county has an average of 26 residents hospitalized with COVID per day.

Flathead County continues to experience high COVID cases with 105 new cases per day, a 14% increase over the last two weeks. An average of 30 residents are hospitalized with COVID per day.

Statewide, there has been a 41% decrease in COVID cases over the last two weeks, but there is still an average of 551 COVID cases a day. On Monday, the total active case count for the state came to 1,536 with 108 hospitalizations.

In the last two weeks, 115 Montanans have died of COVID-19-related illness. Over the last week, Montana averaged 9.4 deaths per day.

At this point, the CDC recommends that the 44 Montana counties that are at high risk wear a mask when indoors regardless of vaccination status or personal risk. This includes in-school masking.

The most recent state data on COVID-19 indicates that 41,453 children have tested positive for COVID-19 and 162 have been hospitalized. Three pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported during the week ending Feb. 18, 2022.

During the same period, the Department of Health and Human Services noted a large volume of new COVID cases being reported daily, making it difficult to keep the data up-to-date. In the report, there were 271 new COVID cases listed in K through 12 grades over the previous two weeks.

Look back

Recent data that compared COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths from March 2020 to December 2021, shows more than 198,000 COVID cases and 10,461 hospitalizations in the state. To date, 3,187 Montanans have died of COVID-related illness.

From 2020 to 2021, there was a 44% increase in cases, a 69% increase in hospitalizations and a 17% increase in deaths.

The most significant increases occurred in children.

COVID cases in kids age zero to nine years old increased 144% and hospitalizations increased 729% from March 2020 to December 2021. These increases are higher than any other age group.

Vaccination uptake in the five-to-11-age group has been the slowest to grow with 17% fully vaccinated in Montana.

Those in the 10-to-17-age group followed with a 75% increase in COVID cases during the same period. Vaccination among 12 to 17-year-olds rests at 39%.

Cases increased for every demographic, except for American Indians and Alaska Natives who saw a 6% decrease of reported cases in the 2020 to 2021 span.

Those 70 and older, the first age group to get vaccinated and the most receptive to getting the shot, saw a decrease in COVID cases during the fall 2021 delta surge than the same time period in 2020.

During the delta surge, COVID cases were highest among those 10 to 49 years old.

For hospitalizations, 18- to 29-year-olds saw a 141% increase and 30- to 49-year-olds saw a 124% increase.

American Indians and Alaska natives saw a 26% decrease in hospitalizations, the only demographic to see a decrease.

From 2020 to 2021, deaths increased 17% with the highest increases in the 30 to 49 and 50 to 69 age groups. Every demographic saw an increase except for those 70 years old and older and American Indians and Alaska Natives who saw a 51% decrease in deaths.

There were no reported deaths in those under 18 years old.

Though American Indians saw significant decreases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, they saw incident and mortality rates nearly four times higher than among white people.

The decreases among the tribes is likely attributed to sustained mitigation measures that reduce the spread of COVID-19 and increasing vaccination rates, according to DPHHS.

Missoula County has the highest vaccination rate in the state with Deer Lodge, Silver Bow, Glacier, Gallatin and Big Horn counties following.

Statewide, vaccination has remained stagnant with only 54% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, a data point that hasn’t changed for a month.

