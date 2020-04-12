Mother of Montana teen who just beat cancer: 'Please, for my daughter ... stay home' during pandemic

Thuotte believes that it’s difficult for most people to conceptualize.

“I honestly think that it depends on your personal connection to a person that has the COVID-19 or a person that is immune compromised,” she said. “Honestly, before the little ones were born, I probably would have been in the camp of, ‘oh, this is just the flu.’”

For her, life with COVID-19 isn’t that much different from what she has to guard against every day.

“This is kind of how we live every day, but in a more stressful situation where everything is locked down,” she said. And regardless of how or when an economic reboot happens, the family will be conservative — “it won’t be a 'yay, everything’s open, lets go and do.'”

She hopes that people become more aware of how the hand washing and sanitizing, the consciousness of communicable diseases, have real effects outside of public health emergencies.