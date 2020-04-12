Mother of Montana teen who just beat cancer: 'Please, for my daughter ... stay home' during pandemic

Aisley Papavero deserves a hero’s welcome. The Billings 13-year-old beat ovarian cancer, persevering through chemotherapy treatments in California after surgery that removed a tumor the size of a watermelon.
Instead, whether she can return to Montana has been “the hardest question.” Her immune system is still weak from treatment, making any cold or illness a crisis. The global COVID-19 pandemic has posed a new threat, compounded by the disease’s stealthy and prolific ability to spread.
Megan Papavero has talked with her daughter’s oncologist and with her parents (Aisley's grandparents), who have been housing Aisley in California and quarantined with her in recent weeks. She’s had emotional conversations with Aisley, who’s pleaded to come home.
The scales between the immunological risks and Aisley’s emotional well-being finally tipped for her mom; with the blessing of Aisley’s oncologist, she plans to drive to California on Monday to bring her daughter home.
“I just worry about the what-ifs so much,” she said. “(But) she just wants to come home.”
Papavero, who has quarantined and isolated her other children and stopped working, has a simple plea:
“Please, for my daughter and so many others like my daughter with compromised immune systems, stay home.”
At least 10 million people in the U.S. have compromised immune systems. That umbrella doesn’t cover millions more whose immune systems are compromised because of things like medications they take for other conditions.
It’s Helena resident Nicole Thuotte’s children: a 5-year-old whose body can't produce white blood cells, and a 3-year old who has battled leukemia for nearly half his life.
It’s Billings teacher Kari Field’s daughter, who beat pneumonia after weeks in an induced coma in a hospital two years ago.
It’s Lottie Eaton, a retired physician in Billings whose medication for rheumatoid arthritis can weaken her immune system.
It’s your neighbors.
Flu strains, colds, and contagious bacterial illness like strep throat can all be life threatening for those with compromised immune systems. It's not a new threat. But the new coronavirus has posed new challenges; it can spread before symptoms appear, the general population has no immunity, and while age appears to be the biggest risk factor for complications, those with suppressed immune systems are likely at risk for “some increase in severity,” according to the Immune Deficiency Foundation.
'Powering through'
In November, Aisley was rushed into the emergency room with intense pain in her lower abdomen and back. Doctors quickly discovered the tumor and recommended immediate surgery.
Aisley, then 12, asked if she’d still be able to have kids someday.
Surgeons removed much of the tumor, but a few days later discovered it was cancerous and that Aisley would need further treatment. The family elected to go to the City of Hope hospital system in California, where Papavero’s parents lived and could help care for Aisley.
Through four rounds of chemotherapy, through losing her hair, through vomiting and sores in her mouth, she never asked “why me?”
“She is like a little adult living in a little girl,” Papavero said. “She’s been powering through it.”
Papavero flew back and forth between Billings and California often enough that Delta gave her discounts. In March, Aisley’s tumor marker finally dropped. She was well enough to come home.
But COVID-19 had already begun killing people, and social shutdowns were in their early stages.
Staying vigilant
Kari Field’s family got a jump start on Montana’s stay-at-home order. They started isolating earlier, and followed stringent rules for their quarantine.
Field, a chemistry teacher at West High, has a fourth-grade daughter who battled pneumonia two years ago.
“We about lost her. The thought of this being a respiratory virus and what it's doing… Her lungs are pretty damaged from her hospital stay,” she said. “Every year, when she gets a cold, it settles into her lungs. It gets scary every year.”
The quarantine has included isolating from family. An older daughter of Field’s works as a ski instructor at Big Sky Resort, a destination that draws people from across the world, compounding the threat of exposure.
Isolation isn’t much of a problem for Lottie Eaton. The retired physician grew up on a ranch in Eastern Montana and got used to not seeing many new faces. These days, the farthest trip she takes is to her mailbox.
Eaton’s medication for rheumatoid arthritis can suppress her immune system, making her more vulnerable to common and easily spread illnesses. But she sees different personal and professional stakes during this pandemic.
As a former kidney specialist, the possibility of an overwhelmed health care system frightens her — treatments like kidney dialysis for long-term illness can’t just get rescheduled.
She’s also canceled a regular trip to Alaska, where she provides respite care for her sister whose husband has dementia.
Nicole Thuotte's family is also used to taking health precautions. Her 5-year-old with common variable immune deficiency gets regular gamma globulin infusions; her body can't produce white blood cells. Her 3-year-old, who has Down syndrome, finished treatment for leukemia one year and seven months ago.
“We’re hyper vigilant,” Thuotte said. “It’s kind of a 'welcome to our world' sort of thing.”
Stay or go
Balancing conversations with Aisley about the pandemic and her health was a tightrope for Papavero.
“It’s not that I don’t want you to come home, it’s just that this is a scary time,” Papavero said, recalling their talks.
Aisley’s oncologist saw risks on both sides; travel requires some degree of exposure, but even if Aisley stayed quarantined in California, the state has far more cases than Montana, and there still could be a risk of exposure.
Once Papavero decided to bring Aisley back, she and the oncologist agreed that flying was out of the question. But it’s still a two-day drive with a layover somewhere, and the prospect of staying in a hotel frays Papavero’s nerves.
She’s been “crazy cleaning” her house, keeping her family isolated, and talking to Aisley’s father, with whom she shares custody, about doing the same. She stopped working at the 406 Kitchen and Taproom where she had been helping prepare carry-out meals.
“I don’t know if I’m coping well with the stress, to be honest,” she said.
It hasn’t helped that she’s seen some examples of people not following social distancing and isolation requirements.
“I do get really upset,” she said. “They’re not thinking about the people out there that have that compromised immune system.”
Thuotte believes that it’s difficult for most people to conceptualize.
“I honestly think that it depends on your personal connection to a person that has the COVID-19 or a person that is immune compromised,” she said. “Honestly, before the little ones were born, I probably would have been in the camp of, ‘oh, this is just the flu.’”
For her, life with COVID-19 isn’t that much different from what she has to guard against every day.
“This is kind of how we live every day, but in a more stressful situation where everything is locked down,” she said. And regardless of how or when an economic reboot happens, the family will be conservative — “it won’t be a 'yay, everything’s open, lets go and do.'”
She hopes that people become more aware of how the hand washing and sanitizing, the consciousness of communicable diseases, have real effects outside of public health emergencies.
“Yes, we'll go to the store again, to the park, to school, but we'll leave if someone is coughing, if the school calls and says someone in class is sick,” she wrote in a follow-up email. “This is our normal and will always be. For us, there's always an enemy — whether it be a scrape that gets infected or a pandemic like COVID-19. We don't live in fear, but we do live with vigilance.”
Officials in Yellowstone County have said that shutdowns have helped “flatten the curve” and reduce peak infection numbers during this initial local wave of COVID-19. But a wholesale retreat from those measures could lead to another wave of infections. Experts across the nation have warned that a return to normal will be gradual and hard won.
That uncertainty was yet another factor for Papavero, another double-edge; would it be safer to wait two weeks? Or worse? Or is there no end in sight?
“I am trying to take every precaution I can and I have beat myself up and lost so much sleep over this,” she wrote in a lengthy email that she later described as cathartic — a chance to organize and express her feelings.
“I just want to hold my baby and tuck her in at night, and I just want her to feel normal again.”
