A man died on the top of Beartooth Pass Saturday when his motorcycle went off the side of the road into a dry creek bed, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The man’s age or hometown was not immediately available.
The single-vehicle wreck also sent the man’s female passenger to a Billings hospital with unknown injuries, according to Trooper Branden Timm.
She was flown by Guardian Flight, out of Cody, Wyoming, Timm said.
The motorcycle was driving northbound on U.S. 212, just north of the Montana-Wyoming state line, when it failed to turn sharply enough on a left-hand curve, Timm said.
A half mile north of the state line, the motorcycle went off the right side of the road, collided with the dry creek bed full of rocks, and overturned, Timm said. Both the driver and passenger landed on the rocks.
Both were wearing helmets, Timm said.
The crash is under investigation. Timm said it was too early to rule out alcohol or speed as possible factors.
MHP received the call at 2:48 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:49 p.m. The crash took place at mile 7.9 of U.S. Highway 212.