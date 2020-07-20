Motorcyclist killed in crash near Belfry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One man is dead after crashing a motorcycle outside of Belfry in south-central Montana Sunday afternoon.

Ronald Waits, 76, from Arizona, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, said Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan.

The crash happened Sunday just before 5 p.m. on Highway 72 at mile marker 5.5 near Belfry, according to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol.

While driving a 2014 Harley Davidson on a left curve, Waits didn't make the right turn and drove off the right side of the road for "unknown reasons."

The motorcycle then crashed into the face of the guard rail. He was the only occupant on the motorcycle.

Speed is suspected as a factor to the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

There have been 90 fatalities on Montana's roadways this year.

