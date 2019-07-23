A man who died on the Beartooth Highway on Saturday after his motorcycle ran off the road has been identified.
Park County Coroner Al Jenkins identified the man as Herbert J. Hanson of Havre. Jenkins did not have Hanson's age available.
The single-vehicle wreck also sent the man's female passenger to a Billings hospital. Jenkins did not know the condition of the woman or her identity.
She was flown by Guardian Flight, out of Cody, Wyoming, said Montana Highway Patrol Tooper Brandon Timm.
Hanson died just a half-mile north of the Montana-Wyoming state line at mile 7.9. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 212 when it failed to turn sharply enough on a left hand curve, Timm said.
His motorcycle then drove off the right side of the road, hit with a dry creek bed full of rocks, and overturned, Timm said. Hanson and the woman were both wearing helmets.
MHP received the call at 2:48 p.m. and arrived at 4:49 p.m.
The crash is under investigation. Timm said it was too early to rule out alcohol or speed as possible factors.
Since the start of the year there have been 92 fatalities on Montana roadways.