Mountain biker rescued from Gallatin National Forest near Bozeman

A bicyclist was rescued Sunday from mountains near Bozeman after crashing and dislocating a shoulder.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue members pulled three bicyclists out of the area near Mystic Lake Cabin southeast of Bozeman on Sunday, according the sheriff’s office.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday a mountain biker near the cabin crashed toward the north end of the lake and dislocated a shoulder.

Two other bicyclists helped the injured biker to the cabin, a recreational back country cabin rented out by the Forest Service that remains locked except to those renting it, and rode down Sourdough Canyon to call for help.

The search and rescue team drove to the party using an ATV and took the injured biker down the trail where the biker was met by an ambulance and taken to a Bozeman hospital.

This is the second rescue in the Sourdough Canyon in September. On Sept. 9 a group of hikers and cyclists were rescued near the cabin after being caught unprepared in plunging temperatures and early snow.

