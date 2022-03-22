MSU, American Indian Council partner with MSU Bookstore for apparel launch

BOZEMAN — Montana State University, the American Indian Council at MSU and the MSU Bookstore have partnered to launch a collection of apparel featuring the AIC Club logo. The logo includes a bobcat, a blue and gold Native pattern and a feather.

The collection will feature short-sleeved and long-sleeved T-shirts, crew neck and hooded sweatshirts, a face covering and headwear. The merchandise will be available for purchase at the MSU Bookstore. Proceeds from the sales of the products will support the American Indian Council and its programs.

“We are excited about our collaboration with the MSU Bookstore to create AIC merchandise that will help support our students and appeal to alumni and the community,” said Lisa Perry, director of American Indian/Alaska Native Student Success and co-adviser to the American Indian Council.

The American Indian Council supports American Indian students in their adjustment to college life so they can be successful at the college level and beyond. Through the implementation of cultural heritage, the club fosters knowledge, integrity, tradition and achievement.

One of the oldest student organizations at MSU, the American Indian Council hosts the annual spring powwow, nurtures community, raises awareness and uses its platform to highlight current issues such as missing and murdered Indigenous people and Every Child Matters, an initiative that addresses the missing and murdered Indigenous people epidemic across the United States.

Products may be purchased at the MSU Bookstore.

