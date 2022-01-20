MSU grad excels at helping solve food insecurity for her tribe

Antelope said the mission is important because reservation communities are often isolated, which means higher prices at local grocery stores, and sometime locally sourced fresh foods are limited. As a result, there is a reliance on commodity and fast foods. To help change the culture, Antelope has taught gardening and nutrition. This year, she promoted an initiative to grow traditional teas made from peppermint, sage, rose, yarrow, bergamot, raspberry and elderberry. Surveys from FAST Blackfeet food box recipients indicated that members not only liked drinking traditional herbal teas but that they understood the nutritional benefit. Antelope also led a FAST Blackfeet successful pilot project with 10 local gardeners who grew the tea plants in their backyards, with harvesting and drying to follow. She hopes to expand the tea program next year, with an eventual goal of supplying locally grown teas to both the community as well as a tea shop that will be part of FAST Blackfeet’s future Food Resource Center.