MSU grad excels at helping solve food insecurity for her tribe

Danielle Antelope graduated from MSU in December with a bachelor’s degree in sustainable food and bioenergy systems. While still a student, she served as the co-chair of a nonprofit that is bringing fresh food to the Blackfeet Reservation. Food Access and Sustainability Team Blackfeet, known as FAST Blackfeet, helps supply healthy and culturally relevant foods to people living within the Blackfeet Nation in northwestern Montana.
A member of the Blackfeet and Eastern Shoshone tribes, Antelope won MSU’s 2020 Newman Civic Award both for her leadership in helping organize the FAST Blackfeet’s need-based food pantry and tea garden project, as well as her efforts to bring healthy snacks to MSU students who frequent the American Indian Student Center in Wilson Hall. Shortly after winning the award, the COVID-19 pandemic sent Antelope and her family back home for three semesters, where she has worked to provide food boxes to members of her community throughout the pandemic and to promote healthy eating.
“FAST Blackfeet’s food pantry was only six months old when COVID hit,” Antelope said from Browning, where she studied remotely while supervising several food projects. “Other food programs here weren’t taking new participants, so we had the responsibility to supply food to people who fell between the gap. People were waiting in long lines here to get food, especially fresh fruits and vegetables.”
Antelope harvests herbs grown on the Blackfeet Reservation that will be dried and made into natural teas. Antelope promoted an initiative that encouraged residents of the reservation grow peppermint, sage, rose, yarrow, bergamot, raspberry and elderberry to be used in traditional teas.
Antelope said the mission is important because reservation communities are often isolated, which means higher prices at local grocery stores, and sometime locally sourced fresh foods are limited. As a result, there is a reliance on commodity and fast foods. To help change the culture, Antelope has taught gardening and nutrition. This year, she promoted an initiative to grow traditional teas made from peppermint, sage, rose, yarrow, bergamot, raspberry and elderberry. Surveys from FAST Blackfeet food box recipients indicated that members not only liked drinking traditional herbal teas but that they understood the nutritional benefit. Antelope also led a FAST Blackfeet successful pilot project with 10 local gardeners who grew the tea plants in their backyards, with harvesting and drying to follow. She hopes to expand the tea program next year, with an eventual goal of supplying locally grown teas to both the community as well as a tea shop that will be part of FAST Blackfeet’s future Food Resource Center.
Antelope said her interest in healthy food was fueled by a period of becoming overweight in high school that led to depression. At about that time her boyfriend, now her partner, lost weight “and got healthy. He inspired me,” to lose weight and begin a healthy lifestyle, she said.
Always a good student, she said she attended freshman orientation at MSU right out of high school but felt out of place, so she decided to stay home to attend Blackfeet Community College. There she learned about traditional Blackfeet foods and became involved in tribal food security issues doing such things as working in the BCC greenhouse, selling vegetables and volunteering with food pantries, which led her to FAST Blackfeet. It occurred to her then that even though her reservation is bountiful with traditional plants, many people in her tribal community believe their traditional foods are the processed foods that have been a staple in Native American communities for a few generations.
“The survival recipes that are now passed down to us by our mothers and grandmothers are foods that include flour, beef, oil and sugar. Those aren’t the real foods of our people — they are the foods our grandmothers had to survive off of,” Antelope said. “Our food insecurity rate is 4.5 times the national rate.”
She said her time at BCC gave her a purpose for when she transferred to MSU, where she has thrived. She was elected a student senator and achieved academic excellence. The MSU Department of Native American Studies recognized Antelope with the 2021 Harriette Cushman Award for helping to run the FAST Blackfeet food pantry program, “a critical and successful program throughout the COVID pandemic.”