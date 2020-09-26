MSU profesor wins grant to create student water quality program on Crow

Decades-long research on water quality on the reservation is what, in part, got Simonds interested in pursing public health.

Back in 2001, Simonds was a research assistant on a similar project.

"That inspired me," she said. Simonds earned a bachelor's degree at MSU and her masters and doctorate degrees at Harvard.

Simonds also piloted a similar program launching a summer camp for middle school students that continued for five years.

This grant will provide funding for three summers, Simonds said. She expects 75 fifth- and sixth-grade students, 15 high school students and 15 tribal college students to participate over the three years.

“But we want to build resources that the community could use to keep it going,” she said.

During the internships, Simonds will be studying how educating youth eventually circulates to more knowledge within the community. Simonds has already published a pilot study on children being “agents of change.”

“That showed that kids were taking information home to parents,” she said. “Now we’ll also be measuring what kinds of knowledge the community is gaining from their children.”