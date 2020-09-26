MSU profesor wins grant to create student water quality program on Crow

A Montana State University professor studying water quality on the Crow Indian Reservation won a nearly $1 million grant to set up a summer internship program for middle and high school students.
The grant will create a summer program over three years for fifth and sixth graders and a mentorship program for high school and college-aged students that will study water quality and its cultural significance on the reservation.
Dr. Vanessa Simonds, an associate professor in the Department of Health and Human Development at MSU received the grant from the National Science Foundation.
The two-week camp will get middle school students outdoors to visit local water sites to learn the cultural significance of certain water sites while studying water quality.
“We learn observation, do stream assessments and take water samples,” Simonds said. “That’s what everybody finds fun.”
After the two weeks, the students will develop a project report they will present to others in the community, she said.
There will also be a month-long internship for tribal college students and high school students, Simonds said.
A similar, but scaled-back, program was done virtually this summer.
"It builds off of work that's been established at Crow," she said.
Decades-long research on water quality on the reservation is what, in part, got Simonds interested in pursing public health.
Back in 2001, Simonds was a research assistant on a similar project.
"That inspired me," she said. Simonds earned a bachelor's degree at MSU and her masters and doctorate degrees at Harvard.
Simonds also piloted a similar program launching a summer camp for middle school students that continued for five years.
This grant will provide funding for three summers, Simonds said. She expects 75 fifth- and sixth-grade students, 15 high school students and 15 tribal college students to participate over the three years.
“But we want to build resources that the community could use to keep it going,” she said.
During the internships, Simonds will be studying how educating youth eventually circulates to more knowledge within the community. Simonds has already published a pilot study on children being “agents of change.”
“That showed that kids were taking information home to parents,” she said. “Now we’ll also be measuring what kinds of knowledge the community is gaining from their children.”
Simonds is working with several organizations on the reservation to complete the research, including the Little Bighorn College, Crow Public Schools, the Crow Environmental Health Steering Committee and the Guardians of Living Water.
Simonds, who is an enrolled member of the Crow Tribe, plans to collaborate with tribal elders and local scholars on the summer program, she said.
Eventually she hopes the project will lead to cleaner water for the Crow Nation and spur student interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) fields.
Christine Martin, a collaborator on the project with Little Big Horn College said in a press release the program will be done in partnership with the community, using community-based participatory research.
“Partnering with the community at the very beginning, when we were figuring all of this out, was really important,” Martin said.
