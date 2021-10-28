MSU proposes naming college of nursing in honor of donors

BOZEMAN – Montana State University is asking the state’s Board of Regents to approve naming its nursing college the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing, Montana State University.

“The university is taking the initiative to propose the naming to recognize the incredible generosity of Mark and Robyn Jones,” said Waded Cruzado, president of MSU. “Mark and Robyn don't seek the spotlight, and never asked for this recognition, but their actions will benefit generations of Montanans, and we feel it is only fitting that they are recognized.”

In August, the Joneses made a $101 million philanthropic investment in the university’s College of Nursing. It is the largest philanthropic amount ever given to a college of nursing and will be used to provide new facilities at each of the college’s existing campuses in Bozeman, Kalispell, Missoula, Great Falls and Billings.

The Joneses are the founders of Goosehead Insurance, based in Westlake, Texas, and Mark currently serves as chairman and CEO of the company.