MSU research team publishes groundbreaking methane synthesis discovery

BOZEMAN – An interdisciplinary team of scientists from Montana State University’s College of Agriculture and College of Letters and Science recently published research casting new light on a previously unknown element of the carbon cycle, thanks to data collected from Yellowstone National Park over more than a decade.

Tim McDermott, a professor in MSU’s Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences, began studying the microbiology of Yellowstone Lake in 2007. While collecting data to analyze the lake’s chemistry and the interaction of various microbes in the lake with the park’s underlying thermal features, McDermott noticed something seemed off.

“We came across some lake water gas chemistries that didn’t make a lick of sense,” said McDermott. “We were seeing a lot of methane in places we didn’t expect and wondering, ‘what’s going on here?’”

That discrepancy illustrated what has been termed the “methane paradox.” For years, scientists have understood that when microorganisms produce methane, they do it anaerobically, meaning they don’t use oxygen. But in the surface waters of the lake where the team was seeing methane, none of those organisms were found.