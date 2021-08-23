MSU team maps risk areas for Asian giant hornets

In total, the team identified 32 counties across the four states as “low risk,” 120 as “medium risk” and 23 as “high risk,” including Montana’s Lewis & Clark County, which received an ORS of 9 due to its large numbers of apiaries and high density of forest cover. Lewis & Clark was the only Montana county deemed “high risk” along with one county in Idaho, nine in Washington and 12 in Oregon.

“This risk assessment is important because it helps professionals who are monitoring for this invasive species to prioritize areas where the hornet is more likely to establish,” said Peterson.

The best way to protect native pollinators and manage beehives, said Norderud, is to prevent the hornets from establishing in larger numbers in the Western U.S. He noted that some native hornets look similar to the invasive species, and that public involvement in monitoring the pollinators they see around their homes and towns is critical to identifying any Asian giant hornets in their communities.

“When the hornet was first found in the U.S. and reported in the media, there were reports from people all around the country claiming that they were finding them,” he said. “The interest and enthusiasm is great, but there are many native lookalikes which are important to the local ecosystem. Most importantly, I hope this publication will increase awareness of the threat Asian giant hornets can pose to essential pollinators in the U.S.”

