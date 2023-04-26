The eroding banks of the Yellowstone River remain a point of concern for the City of Glendive 10 years after requesting federal assistance, and a research group from Montana State University plans to study the rate of erosion beginning in May.

Kristin Smith, a lead for Headwaters Economics’ FloodWise Community Assistance Program, presented a project to the Glendive City Council recently outlining the collection of data and a research team from MSU plans to work in Glendive soon.

Headwaters Economics is a “nonprofit research group working to improve community development and land management decisions.”

In a recent interview, Smith noted Headwaters Economics has worked with the City of Glendive and Dawson County for approximately a year regarding a Section 205 study filed with the United States Army Corps of Engineers to address flood mitigation solutions.

“Through that relationship, we also came to realize that there were additional flood-related issues at Penninger Park and other places that were experiencing a lot of erosion,” Smith said.

The primary areas of concern include the bank of Penninger Park, as well as the river banks around the Bell Street Bridge.

According to GIS Instructor and Analyst at MSU Jackson Rose, the team of three from MSU, led by Dr. Eric Sproles, plans to fly a drone fixed with a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor over the banks of the Yellowstone River in order to collect necessary data.

Rose explained the LiDAR measures how long it takes the pulsing laser to return to the sensor on the drone creating a data point that is then used to produce a high-definition image of the surface it was flown over.

“Using drones and using LiDAR is a great way to help quantify that (bank) erosion and the big advantage with drones is that we can get such high scale resolution on the data that we’re getting that we can create these really accurate digital surface models that will allow us to compare those with past data that’s been collected,” Rose said.

Both Smith and Rose believe data collection and research is crucial to identifying a solution to an ongoing problem, particularly with the erosion issues along the Yellowstone River.

“One of the key steps for figuring out a solution to that is being able to define the problem,” Smith said. “We can actually compare this new data to previous iterations so we can look at how the river has changed over time.”

According to information from Smith, the total cost for the stream bank analysis project is $4,730, which Headwaters Economics is paying for on behalf of the City of Glendive.

She noted Headwaters Economics has contributed a collective total of $50,000 to the city and Dawson County to assist with flood risk reduction efforts in the past.

“I’m really excited about the work out in Eastern Montana because Glendive and Dawson County have been so proactive at helping to think through what the flood related risks are and how we can solve them, so we are just coming in as an additional partner to provide additional resources to help them in their endeavors,” Smith said.

The MSU team intends to begin its data collection via drone flight in May and have a complete map and report outlining the erosion of the banks over time with specifications on volume and lateral distance by the end of July.

“We’re trying to develop some maps that are going to show that erosion of the stream bank,” Rose noted. “The idea is to give the city really actionable items and a quantification that they can incorporate into their planning going forward.”