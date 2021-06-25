MSU team publishes coronavirus vaccine and antibody research

The research team also included Deann Snyder, instructional lab manager for the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology, research associate Amanda Robison, associate professor Matt Taylor and Regents professor Mark Jutila.

Antibodies are an immune response triggered by exposure to something foreign, like a virus, said Hedges, who led the study. Humans produce antibodies both in response to natural infection and after vaccination. The higher the concentration of antibodies, the more an individual is protected from future infection. But a major question was whether a symptom-less case of COVID-19 triggered a measurable antibody response.

“We wanted to measure the extent of asymptomatic infection by measuring antibodies in people,” Hedges said. “What if a bunch of us already had antibodies?”

As it turned out, asymptomatic infection in the community was less prevalent than initially thought, especially when a person hadn’t been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. But Hedges and her team found that asymptomatic infection still led to an antibody response, so they sought to learn more about those antibodies.

“We were interested from a diagnostic standpoint, to see how long after infection we could see if someone had had it, as well as to see how long that protection lasted,” said Hedges.