MSU team receives $1.1M NIH grant to work with tribal communities

Student researchers from MSU and the tribal colleges who are working on disease ecology-related research – like West Nile virus, sustainable food systems and more – will be recruited to help create the framework for the kits. The researchers will be trained how to present their findings to a younger audience, and they’ll meet monthly to discuss what programming will go in the kits and what topics are most important for their communities.

Cornish said the team will develop two kits with five-to-eight activities each. The first will be in a format meant for informal learning spaces, such as afterschool programs, community science nights and summer camps. The information will be designed to be communicated easily in a short amount of time. The second format will contain the same information, but it is meant for classroom spaces where students and educators can discuss the topics in depth.

The kits will be tested in tribal communities and compared against other learning activities to see their effectiveness. Once the kits have been approved, Cornish said, the team will train informal educators across the state on how to incorporate the activities into learning spaces. She added that after the five years of the grant, the team projects it will work with approximately 30 college students, 2,260 students and 50 educators across the state.