MSU to partner with Blackfeet Community College to improve access for Native students

BOZEMAN – Montana State University’s College of Agriculture has partnered with Blackfeet Community College to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to facilitate greater opportunities and new programs for Native American students.

The New Beginnings for Tribal Students project is a cooperative effort with Blackfeet Community College in Browning, Browning Public Schools and Heart Butte Public Schools, said Tracy Dougher, associate dean of the College of Agriculture and one of the program’s leaders.

It will include the development of high school and community college curriculum focused on general agriculture as well as a “2+2” bachelor’s program between Blackfeet Community College and MSU, whereby students would spend two years studying at the community college before completing their bachelor’s degree with two more years at MSU.

“This project will help us build relationships across the College of Agriculture and with other institutions in our state so that more people can be involved and engaged with our tribal communities and our students here at MSU,” said Dougher.