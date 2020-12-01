MSU to partner with Blackfeet Community College to improve access for Native students

BOZEMAN – Montana State University’s College of Agriculture has partnered with Blackfeet Community College to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to facilitate greater opportunities and new programs for Native American students.
The New Beginnings for Tribal Students project is a cooperative effort with Blackfeet Community College in Browning, Browning Public Schools and Heart Butte Public Schools, said Tracy Dougher, associate dean of the College of Agriculture and one of the program’s leaders.
It will include the development of high school and community college curriculum focused on general agriculture as well as a “2+2” bachelor’s program between Blackfeet Community College and MSU, whereby students would spend two years studying at the community college before completing their bachelor’s degree with two more years at MSU.
“This project will help us build relationships across the College of Agriculture and with other institutions in our state so that more people can be involved and engaged with our tribal communities and our students here at MSU,” said Dougher.
Currently, Dougher said, 4.3% of students in the College of Agriculture are self-identified American Indian students, compared to 6.7% of the population of Montana. She said she hopes the New Beginnings program can be a catalyst for increasing Native American representation at MSU and in the College of Agriculture by recruiting and retaining students. Led by Blackfeet educators, the program positions conventional courses in agriculture alongside Blackfeet-led approaches to the traditional ecological knowledge of the Amskapi Piikani Blackfeet people to improve understanding between academic institutions and maximize cooperation and student success.
The $339,000 in funding comes from the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture and will fund a two-year pilot program between the two colleges, with Blackfeet Community College receiving the main award and MSU receiving a sub-award. One of the project’s MSU-based faculty, Kristin Ruppel of the Department of Native American Studies in the College of Letters and Science, points to this project as a model of the type advocated by the Indigenous Research Initiative at MSU — itself an Indigenous-led research and data governance project facilitated by Piikani Lodge Health Institute in Browning in collaboration with MSU.
“This project is a model of equitable, Indigenous-led partnerships,” said Ruppel, who along with Katz Endowed Chair in Native American Studies Loren BirdRattler and Native Land Project fellow Jill Mackin, engaged with the New Beginnings project from its inception.
As envisioned by the Amskapi Piikani Blackfeet program leaders, the program will include eight seasonal educational institutes hosted in both Browning and Bozeman; the development of an agricultural associate degree program at Blackfeet Community College designed to complement four-year degree programs at MSU; the hiring of an academic support and mentoring adviser dedicated to the College of Agriculture’s Native students; and the education and professional development of participating faculty focused on tribal culture and Indigenous agricultural knowledge.
Seasonal institutes will begin next spring, Dougher said, and will include training for high school and college instructors on topics including Indigenous culture, food sustainability, recruitment and retention of Native American students and the role of native plants and animals in Montana’s past, present and future ecology. The institutes will be held during each season in order to tailor subject matter to different parts of the year.
“This project is strengthened by offering the opportunity for students and faculty to learn together through Traditional Ecological Knowledge, or TEK, approaches by observation of Iinii, the bison,” said Melissa Weatherwax, Director of Institutional Development for Blackfeet Community College. “We are excited to build relationships as educators to support tribal students in their success of accomplishing degrees in agriculture-related sciences.”
Over the next two years, Dougher said, the program will constantly be evaluated through student feedback, surveys and faculty experiences. She said the hope is to facilitate the smooth transition of students interested in bachelor’s degrees from Montana’s tribal colleges into programs at MSU, and that the College of Agriculture could pursue similar collaborations with Montana’s other tribal colleges in Montana and the region in the future.
Project leaders at Blackfeet Community College include President Karla Bird, Director of Institutional Development Melissa Weatherwax, Provost Carol Murray and Native Science Field Center co-founder Helen Augare Carlson, along with faculty in the Division of Math and Science. Besides Dougher and Ruppel, collaborating MSU faculty and staff include associate professor Florence Dunkel of the Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology, professor Bruce Maxwell of the Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences, and program administrator Barbara Komlos of the Graduate School.
“We are all really excited to get started on this,” Dougher said. “This grant will open some new doors for us and hopefully set us on a great path for the future. It’s an exchange of teaching and being taught, and we’re looking forward to what it can accomplish.”
