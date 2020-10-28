MSUB poll shows Trump in the lead, tight governor and senate races

In the race for Montana’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the MSU poll reported Rosendale leading Williams by two points, with 48%. Data for the governor’s race showed Gianforte with more of a lead over Cooney, drawing 47% compared to the Democrat’s 42%.

According to the poll released by MSUB, 54% of responded said they would vote “yes” on I-190, an initiative that would legalize the recreational use and sale of marijuana for those over 21. Those opposing made up 38% of respondents and 7% were still undecided.

A majority of respondents said they would oppose an initiative that would remove the authority of city and county governments to regulate firearms, specifically the carrying of concealed permitted weapons. When asked about LR-130, 52% opposed the initiative, and 36% voiced their support. Of those interviewed, 12% said they had not decided yet.

The MSUB poll also included a response to the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court Justice, sworn in to her role Monday. Support ran along party lines, with 50% of respondents in favor of the nomination, with 30% opposing and 21% undecided. According to polling data, Republicans made up 88% of those voicing their support.

According to the Associated Press, Barrett’s confirmation in the Senate was the closest Supreme Court confirmation in history to a presidential election. It also came with no support from Democrats, a minority in the Senate.

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 3 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.