An apparel company out of Montana is suing a designer brand over their copyrighted camouflage print.
ASAT Outdoors LLC (All Season All Terrain), an apparel company out of Stevensville, filed the copyright suit on Nov. 11 in a New York federal court against Chapter 4 Corp., the parent company of the street-wear brand Supreme.
According to the filing, ASAT claims Supreme used their unique print without licensing or authorization for sale on hats, jackets and pants.
The jackets are listed on Supreme’s website for the Fall/Winter 2019 preview. Jackets on the website typically range from about $200 to $300.
ASAT’s camo apparel sells online and in stores like Walmart and outdoor retailers like Bob Ward's, and has had their camouflage print copyrighted since 1985, the claim states.
ASAT is asking Supreme to return the profits they made from their similar-looking design, or pay out $150,000 in damages per infringement.