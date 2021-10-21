MT congressional map options narrowed to two

Republican commissioners objected to looking at past presidential elections to determine the partisan lean of proposed districts. The method used to measure the political lean is known as the Cook Partisan Voting Index, or PVI, which gauges how much a district leans Democratic or Republican based on how the district voted in the last two presidential elections. National lean of the past two elections is the baseline from which district-level strength is measured.

“Using the PVI ... it uses the President's election numbers which he lost in 2020, former President Trump's numbers, and then uses that to expel on Republican strength so you start at a disadvantage, which would then add percentage points to Republican leans here in Montana so PVI is probably not the best thing to use,” said Commissioner Dan Stusek.

“We think that our opponents, or our colleagues, their maps unduly favor the Democratic Party in the West, by having a tortured approach to reach the discretion or criteria of competitiveness," Stusek said. "We think our maps are fair. They think their maps are fair, we think theirs unduly favor their political party they think, certainly ours unduly favored our political party, we're much closer than where we were a couple of weeks ago, and I look forward to where we go from here.”