Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is holding a public listening session regarding mule deer management in Region 6 in northeast Montana.

The listening session is from 6-8 p.m. at the Cottonwood Inn in Glasgow on Wednesday, March 15. Hunters, landowners, and wildlife enthusiasts are encouraged to attend.

Region 6 wildlife staff will provide a background on mule deer management, the current status of mule deer populations in the region, trends in hunters and harvest, and an update on CWD. Following the presentation, the floor will be open for dialogue between attendees and FWP staff.

The intent of this session is for FWP to have a chance to hear various concerns, questions and perspectives from the public. There will be no decisions made.