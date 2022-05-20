Multi-million restoration project to Jackson Lake Lodge begins this summer

MOOSE, Wyo. — The historic Jackson Lake Lodge, located in Grand Teton National Park, will undergo extensive renovations beginning this summer.

Built in 1955, the lodge has 385 rooms, a restaurant and conference facilities. Although owned by the National Park Service, it's operated by Grand Teton Lodge Co., a subsidiary of Vail Resorts Management Co., through a concessions contract.

The lodge's roof will be replaced, the exterior concrete restored and re-stained to revive the character-defining architecture and design of the National Historic Landmark.

The lodge was designated a landmark in 2003 because it is one of the first examples of modern architecture in the National Park Service.

The "shadowood" decorative concrete exterior of the building is its character-defining feature, which has deteriorated significantly since its construction. Over time the concrete has spalled and cracked due to water infiltration and extreme temperature fluctuations. Additionally, the original stain color of the shadowood faded and was painted brown, altering its appearance.

The multi-million dollar project, funded by Grand Teton Lodge Co., will also include drainage improvements. Over the course of seven years, in consultation with the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office and in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, a material science and historic document research was completed to determine the best approach to repair and restore the building.

HPZS architectural firm conducted the design and is supporting through the construction, which will be led by Bulley & Andrews. All phases and steps of construction are being reviewed by park historic preservation experts to ensure that the cultural integrity of the Lodge is maintained.

Visitors to the lodge should be prepared for construction impacts, including noise, visible scaffolding and obstruction of some views. While overnight guests should not expect any effect on their lodging experience, there will be blocked views from inside through the month of June.

The facility opened for the season on May 20.

