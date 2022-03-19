Multiple departments halt fire off I-90 near Big Horn County border

Multiple fire crews responded to a grass fire burning near the Yellowstone and Big Horn County border Saturday morning.

The fire blackened approximately 30 acres of mostly private land, according to Incident Commander Rance Gerdes with the Haley Bench Volunteer Fire Department based out of Huntley. Nobody was harmed in the blaze, nor were any structures lost.

“It is pretty early in the year, but that’s the nature of the beast,” Gerdes said.

The fire was first reported around 11 a.m., Gerdes said, and crews had it under control by about 1 p.m. Flames burned through dry grass and sagebrush on the north side of Interstate 90 between Billings and Hardin, near mile marker 472. Although the fire started on state land, it soon spread to a private property off the interstate.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Gerdes said no criminal activity is suspected at this time.

One hurdle for the Haley Bench firefighters to clear in responding Saturday morning, Gerdes said, was all of their trucks are still winterized. Throughout the coldest months of the year, the trucks are left dry overnight to keep their tanks from freezing.

“We still have freezing temps through the night, and we had to call in some of the other agencies…Once we got water tenders here, we were able to make our dry truck wet, so to speak,” Gerdes said.

The Haley Bench Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by crews from the Lockwood, Billings, Warden and Shepherd fire departments.

Montana ranchers and farmers are entering into a second year of drought that has raised concerns about both crop yields and wildfires. 2021 ended with nearly 750,000 acres in Montana lost to wildfires, according to data from the National Interagency Fire Center. The season extended all the way into December, with the West Wind fire torching homes and grain elevators in Denton.

As of March 15, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly all of Montana was considered to be suffering from severe to extreme drought conditions.

