Museum of the Rockies begins phased reopening

After closing its doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Museum of the Rockies announced it will begin a phased reopening this month. Starting June 3, the museum will be open to the general public, however members were able to enter May 28.

The museum’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The museum store and exhibition halls will be open, including its feature exhibit “Reptiles: The Beautiful and the Deadly,” which showcases 19 different reptile species housed in naturalistic habitats.

Entry numbers are limited during the reopening. Admission rates will be discounted, and two-day admission has been suspended. Members and the public are asked to make reservations before visiting at sales.museumoftherockies.org. If availability allows, walk-in members and visitors will be admitted.

For the continued safety of the museum’s members, visitors, volunteers and staff, patrons will be required to wear face masks or coverings, maintain 6 feet of physical distancing and utilize the numerous sanitation stations throughout the building.