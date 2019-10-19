Wyoming-based musicians may now submit applications to be a part of the WYOmericana Caravan Tour. The tour will encompass roughly 10-15 shows through the Rocky Mountain Region from May 13 to June 7, 2020. The dates and number of performances are subject to change.
Selected musical acts will perform individual sets, with the addition of ad-libbed, cross-band collaborations, followed by an extended encore that includes all members of the tour on stage simultaneously, taking chances and blending talents.
Applications must be submitted before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Winning acts will be notified by Tuesday, Nov. 12, according to a press release from the Wyoming Arts Council.
For guidelines or to submit an application, go to wyomericana.com.