Musselshell County fire at 100% containment

Firefighters have completely contained a wind-driven fire that began burning Wednesday in Musselshell County and destroyed several buildings and one house.

The "Porcupine fire," initially dubbed the North Delphia fire, broke out Wednesday afternoon under severe wind conditions roughly 15 miles northeast of Roundup. By Thursday morning the fire was estimated to be about 1,000 acres, or about 1.56 square miles in size.

Friday morning the fire had reached 100% containment, after a brief overnight flare up, the Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services wrote in a social media update Friday morning.

The flare up occurred within the containment area due to persistent winds, but did not threaten any structures. Crews were working to put out the flare up and search for any existing hot spots in the area Friday morning, according to the post.

Crews are expected to finish mop up on the fire by the weekend.

Peak wind gusts Wednesday in Musselshell County were measured at 51 mph in Musselshell and 76 mph about 18 miles southwest of Klein, according to the National Weather Service in Billings. It's possible wind speeds were even stronger.