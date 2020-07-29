Mystery seeds sent to Montanans may be from China, Ag department warns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montanans are receiving unsolicited packages of seeds that appear to be from China. The Montana Department of Agriculture is urging residents not to open or plant the potentially invasive seeds.

Across the country there have been reports of people receiving unknown seeds by mail, supposedly from China, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The MDA started receiving reports on Monday morning, said public information officer Chelsi Bay.

Since Monday, the department has gotten about 10 reports statewide, with more people continuing to contact the department.

The MDA is waiting to hear from the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to safely dispose of the seeds. Bay also said the department is waiting to test the seeds.

The department does not know what type of seeds are being mailed, and it appears to vary state by state, Bay said.

"The danger is that we don't know what they are," she said.

The seeds could potentially be invasive to Montana, cause harm to the environment or introduce diseases if consumed by livestock.

The MDA also urged residents not to throw the seeds away in the trash.