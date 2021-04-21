N.D. governor signs landmark infrastructure bonding bill

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday signed a landmark $680 million infrastructure bonding bill that will use earnings from North Dakota’s multibillion-dollar oil piggybank to pay off the money over the next two decades.

The bipartisan bill has highlighted North Dakota’s legislative session and got wide support in both chambers, but only after months of negotiations. It represents the most amount of money borrowed in state history. It also has helped push the Legislature’s proposed two-year budget, including federal aid, to a record $15.8 billion, or about a billion dollars more than the current budget cycle that ends June 30.

The legislation allots three-quarters of the bond money for flood-control projects: $435.5 million in Fargo and $74.5 million for the Minot area. The bill also includes $70 million for highway and bridge infrastructure and $50 million for an agriculture development center at North Dakota State University in Fargo.

The bonds would be retired in 20 years or less using earnings from the state’s oil tax savings account known as the Legacy Fund, which voters enacted in 2010. The fund’s value is currently about $8 billion and it’s expected to earn about $500 million in the next two-year budget cycle.