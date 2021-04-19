National Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

Montanans are being encouraged to take their unwanted prescription drugs to a disposal site on Saturday as part of the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The announcement came in a press release Monday from Acting U.S. Attorney for Montana Leif Johnson.
Widespread availability of prescription painkillers has fueled the deadly opioid crisis.
From August 2019 to August 2020, 85,938 people inside the United States died from a drug overdose, including 142 in Montana, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Collection sites are often located at pharmacies, hospitals or clinics. The 11 in Billings are listed online at the Drug Enforcement Administration's disposal location page at https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main;jsessionid=0nP3QZfSCTPoX5u2BWrfhixx7KJsq_oD7J8SWnZN.web1?execution=e1s3.
The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Drugs can be deposited at collection sites throughout the year, in addition to Saturday and other organized "take back" days. Saturday serves as a reminder to the public about the need for disposal.
Overdose deaths rose 29% between September 2019 and September 2020, the CDC reported.
During the drug take-back day in October, the DEA collected 492.7 tons of drugs across the U.S., the press release stated.
In Montana in October, individuals turned in 2,251 pounds of prescription drugs.