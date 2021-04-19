National Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

Montanans are being encouraged to take their unwanted prescription drugs to a disposal site on Saturday as part of the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The announcement came in a press release Monday from Acting U.S. Attorney for Montana Leif Johnson.

Widespread availability of prescription painkillers has fueled the deadly opioid crisis.

From August 2019 to August 2020, 85,938 people inside the United States died from a drug overdose, including 142 in Montana, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Collection sites are often located at pharmacies, hospitals or clinics. The 11 in Billings are listed online at the Drug Enforcement Administration's disposal location page at https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main;jsessionid=0nP3QZfSCTPoX5u2BWrfhixx7KJsq_oD7J8SWnZN.web1?execution=e1s3.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.