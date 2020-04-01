National Guard deploying around Montana to slow spread of COVID-19

The Montana Army and Air National Guard will deploy 73 Guardsmen activated by the governor to locations around the state to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus, it announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

They’ll deploy to a total of 17 locations in the state, spread throughout 11 cities. Their duties will begin Friday.

“In this time of need, the National Guard team will conduct screening with professionalism and will always treat Montana citizens and visitors with the dignity and respect they are entitled to,” said Major General Matthew Quinn, in a written statement. "We are preparing our Soldiers and Airmen to respond to all future requests for assistance to support communities across the state.”

Quinn is the adjutant general and a leader on the Montana COVID-19 Task Force.

The soldiers and airmen will be sent to airports in Bozeman, Billings, Kalispell, Missoula, Helena, Great Falls and Butte. They’ll screen passengers arriving at airport terminals and at most privately owned fixed base operations located at the major airports.

They’ll also screen passengers arriving at train stations in Whitefish, Havre, Shelby and Wolf Point.