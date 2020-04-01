National Guard deploying around Montana to slow spread of COVID-19

The Montana Army and Air National Guard will deploy 73 Guardsmen activated by the governor to locations around the state to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus, it announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
They’ll deploy to a total of 17 locations in the state, spread throughout 11 cities. Their duties will begin Friday.
“In this time of need, the National Guard team will conduct screening with professionalism and will always treat Montana citizens and visitors with the dignity and respect they are entitled to,” said Major General Matthew Quinn, in a written statement. "We are preparing our Soldiers and Airmen to respond to all future requests for assistance to support communities across the state.”
Quinn is the adjutant general and a leader on the Montana COVID-19 Task Force.
The soldiers and airmen will be sent to airports in Bozeman, Billings, Kalispell, Missoula, Helena, Great Falls and Butte. They’ll screen passengers arriving at airport terminals and at most privately owned fixed base operations located at the major airports.
They’ll also screen passengers arriving at train stations in Whitefish, Havre, Shelby and Wolf Point.
The men and women being deployed will be briefed on Gov. Steve Bullock's directive and instructed on how to properly screen passengers and use personal protective equipment before beginning their assignments.
Billings airport director Kevin Ploehn said Wednesday that he was preparing the Logan International Airport for the guardsmen to arrive. Ploehn said the guardsmen would likely be be stationed at exits coming off the concourse, and if they find any passenger with a fever, they would set them aside in a separate room where they could be referred to medical personnel.
Gov. Steve Bullock has directed the Montana National Guard to conduct temperature checks at the state’s airports and rail stations and to screen passengers for potential exposure history for travelers arriving from another state or country.
Governors in all 50 states; Puerto Rico; Guam; the U.S. Virgin Islands; and Washington, D.C., have all mobilized components of their Army and Air National Guard in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Military Times reported Tuesday.
Domestic violence shelters across Montana are expecting a surge soon as the top-to-bottom disruption of public life continues to spill over in…
In this Series
Here's how the coronavirus has progressed in Montana and Wyoming
-
Wyoming adds 17 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday; total at 137
-
217 have COVID-19 in Montana; 5 have died
-
National Guard deploying around Montana to slow spread of COVID-19
- 97 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.