Native Americans put digital spin on traditions amid virus

Community song and dance have always been a part of health and prayer for Native people, Indian Country Today reported. And the jingle dress - or zibaaska'iganagooday, the dress of exploding sound in the Ojibwe language - in particular has a long history of healing.

While embraced by many tribes, its origins are based in Ojibwe country, which includes Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ontario, Canada, the site reported.

According to teachings passed down through oral history, a dream came to an Ojibwe father whose daughter was very ill. A woman in the dream danced in spring-like steps, always keeping one foot on the ground. She wore a dress covered in bits of metal that created explosive sounds.

The father built the dress, and his daughter wore it and danced like the woman in the dream. She began to feel better and eventually recovered.

The dance gained a reputation for healing and spread to communities throughout Ojibwe country and beyond.

"When the jingles start singing, we believe they help take our prayers and songs up to the Creator," Bigboy said. "The dance can offer hope and healing for those who need it."