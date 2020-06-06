Native Americans want to be included in race talks

Lankford works with Indigenous youth and often talks with them about how to effectively incite change.

She said she encourages students to confront, rather than confirm, stereotypes and worries that when people see riots and the destruction of property, it will be harder to have conversations about race.

"Absolutely, people should stand for what they believe in. We have the right to protest, but we have a moral responsibility to uphold, and there's a line between protesting and anarchy," she said. "I don't want to teach children that this is how you get your way. I'm trying to teach kids how to rationally look at situations and make room for dialogue. Reacting violently is not going to allow people to listen to you."

Pease disagrees.

"Personally, I think, how loud do you have to be to be heard? How many times do you have to die? How many African Americans have to die at the hands of the police for there to be systemic change? Rioting does work. Looting does work. Protesting does work," he said. "People are speaking up, and if no one is listening, it takes yelling."

While feelings of anger, frustration and exhaustion reverberate nationwide, many see the growing movement as a sign of hope.